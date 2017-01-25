A Warning To Parents Who Don't Throw Extravagant Birthday Parties For Their Kids

Kids’ birthday parties aren’t what they used to be. What was once a fun afternoon at the park with some balloons and cake has turned into a competition in Pinterest-worthy decor, entertainment and general extravagance. The latest comedy video from The BreakWomb shows what happens to kids whose parents refuse to engage in the madness and don’t throw over-the-top birthday parties. Watch “Deprived: The Kids’ Birthday Party Documentary” to see how this stance affects these kids when they grow up. As the video shows, the results are truly ominous…

