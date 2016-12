Nothing compares to the unadulterated corniness of a good old-fashioned dad joke. If you’re a fan of this special brand of humor, you’re in for a treat. Vlogger and new dad Hank Green (brother of author John Green) released a new video titled “41 Dad Jokes in 4 Minutes!” Watch the video above for some lovable, eye roll-inducing comedy. H/T Tastefully Offensive

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx