Boy, 2, Makes Basketball Free Throws From A Balcony Like A Boss

Watch out: Calvin is coming for the NBA. The 2-year-old from Westerville, Ohio, makes successful free throw after free throw in an inspirational compilation video that his father posted online Monday. Showing exceptional hand-eye coordination, the toddler launches various balls from a third floor balcony in the clip. And without fail, each of them pass straight through the toy basketball hoop on the floor below. "He has been obsessed with basketball even before he could walk," the Michael Jordan-loving boy's father Mike Shannon told video site Newsflare. "First thing every morning he wants to watch and play basketball," Shannon added of his son's love of the game. "Before bed, same thing." High fives all around.