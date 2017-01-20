Busy Philipps Explains Why She's Marching For Her Daughters On Saturday

The Women’s March on Washington is expected to draw at least 200,000 participants, and more than 600 “sister marches” will take place in cities around the world. On Thursday, Busy Philipps announced that she would be joining her fellow women and allies at the march in Los Angeles. The actress posted a photo of her daughters on Instagram with a powerful caption explaining her decision. #whyimarch I am marching for these little chickens, and all of their friends so that they know that we believe women's rights are human rights. That we will fight for parity. That their bodies belong to them. That we will not tolerate misogynistic behavior and launguage anywhere, but especially NOT in the highest office in our great country. I want my daughters to grow up in a country where they are valued and they know that anything is possible for them. One where they don't live in fear. We won't be making it to DC but I will be here in LA with all my friends and family!! Come join us! Or find a march in your city! All are welcome! @womensmarch @womensmarchla @womensmarch_ca A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:14am PST “I am marching for these little chickens, and all of their friends so that they know that we believe women’s rights are human rights,” she wrote. “That we will fight for parity. That their bodies belong to them. That we will not tolerate misogynistic behavior and language anywhere, but especially NOT in the highest office in our great country.” Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, have two daughters, 8-year-old Birdie and 3-year-old Cricket. “I want my daughters to grow up in a country where they are valued and they know that anything is possible for them. One where they don’t live in fear,” she added. Philipps concluded that she would be marching in LA with friends and family and encouraged others to join or find marches in their areas as well. “All are welcome!” she wrote.