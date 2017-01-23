Chelsea Clinton Wants The World To Let Barron Trump Be A Kid

Chelsea Clinton knows a thing or two about growing up in the eye of a political storm. The former first daughter was just 12 years old when her father took office. So she understands what it might be like for Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron. On Sunday, Clinton posted a message about Barron following social media comments directed at the young boy during Trump’s inauguration. “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” she wrote on Twitter and Facebook. Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017 Pool via Getty Images Like her fellow first daughters, Clinton has spoken about what life was like growing up with two prominent politicians as parents. “One of my earliest childhood memories is being 3 years old and on the campaign trail with my dad,” she said about Bill Clinton’s time as governor of Arkansas in a 2014 interview. “[A woman asked] ‘Do you want to grow up and be governor one day too?’ And I looked at her and said, ‘No, I’m 3. I’m just waving the flag. That is my job right now.’ Flag-waving extraordinaire.” As for her feelings on Trump, Clinton has said that she finds the party’s use of hate speech very “troubling.” In her post about Barron, she also made it clear that she opposes Trump’s politics that hurt kids, and called for others to do the same.