Country Singer Gives Her 'Loose Mommy Skin' Shout-Out In Viral Instagram

Jessie James Decker isn’t one to shy away from postpartum body talk. While on vacation in Mexico, the country singer posted a photo of herself relaxing in a bikini on Instagram. In the caption, she called out her “loose mommy skin” with a hashtag. Just another day in paradise!!! #icetea #kittenishsuit #comingsoon #loosemommyskin photog @edeck87 A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:32am PST Decker, who has a 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter with her husband Eric Decker, touched a lot of fellow moms with her post. “It’s so refreshing how real you are. Thank you for being honest about our bodies post baby,” wrote one commenter. “Beautiful mommy skin! Those babies are worth every ‘imperfection’ that makes our bodies perfect,” added another. Though others pointed out that her “realness” is still pretty fitting with society’s beauty standards, they appreciated the post nonetheless. One Instagram user commented, “While I have MUCH more loose skin from my sweet babies, it’s really nice to see a mom post a pic from something other than a perfect angle.” Another wrote, “All us mamas have that skin and love that you’re normalizing it!!” Decker has been very open about postpartum body image on Instagram. I appreciate all of the sweet comments about how tiny I look after baby! But I don't want to mislead any mommy's who just had babies and are stressing! I gained 55 pounds with my daughter and only 27 this time! I gained so much with her because I threw up every day for five months and of course was starving after so I would shove anything in my mouth to make that hunger feeling go away. This time I ate very normal and would take occasional walks. I am still 15 pounds away from what I was originally before I got pregnant with Vivianne. I take occasional walks but haven't done anything yet to try and lose weight and am in no rush! Nursing mamas should def not try and do any severe diets or milk supply will run low! My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar and pooch! I had another due to my 9lb baby and petite frame. So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight! Wanted to make sure y'all saw what my tummy looks like under the tank top and blazer…I do wear a belly waist train thingy a few hours here n there which helps c section mamas and swelling to go down. I am so glad we all can support each other. Being a mommy is so rewarding but hard work so we need to stick together and help each other out. I'm not perfect but I do my best. That's what it's all about. So never be hard on yourself. I'm going to try and do more posts like this. So feel free to ask anything below and will try and incorporate it in another mommy post! ❤️y'all A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 15, 2015 at 8:41am PDT After giving birth to her son, she posted a photo of her midsection to remind other moms who recently delivered babies that they aren’t alone. “My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar and pooch!” she wrote, noting that she doesn’t want to mislead people into thinking she’s “perfect,” as social media tends to give off that impression. Decker has also been very open about breastfeeding, posting her own “brelfies” on Instagram. Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy ❤️ A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 8, 2015 at 9:41am PDT Here's a closer look to those accusing me of "posing" this. Here's the shot I took before but thought was maybe too visual. Now I don't care. Enjoy #normalizebreastfeeding A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 8, 2015 at 3:12pm PDT Here’s to all the moms just trying to keep it real.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx