Dad And Daughter Have Got A Friend In Each Other With 'Toy Story' Cover

Little Claire Ryann Crosby definitely has a friend in her dad, and this cute video proves it. Claire is known for her takes on classic Disney songs on YouTube, and her latest performance includes her dad, Dave Crosby. The two took on Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” in a video that has been viewed more than 3 million times in a week. As Dave plays guitar and sings along, Claire really gets into the song, throwing her head back to try and hit all those high notes. Woody and Buzz would totally approve.