New Zealand dad Jordan Watson of YouTube fame has offered the internet tons of baby-caring tips. He’s demonstrated 17 ways to hold a baby, offered suggestions on traveling with a kid, and is now here to show loyal viewers how to complete even the most mundane tasks with a baby in tow. Turns out that washing a car with a baby is actually quite useful. Case in point: How To DAD Brilliant. Watch the entire video in the clip above.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx