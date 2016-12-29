Family Prepares For Second Child In Adorable Pregnancy Time-Lapse Video

When Armands Alps and his wife Dace were expecting their first child together in 2013, they made an adorable time-lapse video to document the pregnancy. The video went viral, warming hearts around he world, so it was only natural that the Latvian parents kept up the tradition for their second baby. The Alps’ new time-lapse video is another stop-motion chronicle of Dace’s growing belly ― shown through about 500 photos. The dad and big sister also join in the fun of preparing for baby’s arrival. Watch the sweet family’s pregnancy journey in the video above.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx