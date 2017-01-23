Here Are The Best Birth Photos Of 2016

Every year, the International Association of Professionals Birth Photographers (IAPBP) hosts its annual “Image of The Year” competition honoring the best of the best from more than 1,200 member photographers working in 42 different countries. They are photographs that capture the intimacy, raw power and yes, the messiness of labor and delivery. Here are the winners of the 2017 competition ― and some of the honorable mentions ― all of which prove birth is breathtaking in every form. (Click here to see the full list.) 1 Image Of The Year Jaydene Freund Cradled Creations 2 Best In Category, Labor Katie Mathis Photography 3 Best In Category, Delivery Elizabeth Farnsworth Photography 4 Best In Category, Birth Details Kourtnie Scholz – KE Documentary 5 Best In Category, Postpartum Natasha Hance Birth Unscripted 6 Honorable Mention Sarah Boccolucci Photography + Birth Services “Dad with brain cancer holding his baby.” 7 Honorable Mention Snap Life Photography 8 Honorable Mention Elise Hurst Photography 9 Honorable Mention Rebecca Coursey Photographer + Doula 10 Honorable Mention Belle Verdiglione Photography 11 Honorable Mention Birth In Focus 12 Honorable Mention Tree of Life Doula + Photography 13 Honorable Mention Public Kiss Photography 14 Honorable Mention KimBerly E Photography 15 Honorable Mention Elliana Gilbert Photography 16 Honorable Mention Ker-Fox Photography 17 Honorable Mention Leilani Rogers Photographer “Intended mother catches her baby born via surrogacy.” 18 Honorable Mention Cat Fancote Capturing Birth 19 Honorable Mention Cat Fancote Capturing Birth