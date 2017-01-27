Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Stops By 'Sesame Street' To Introduce A New Letter

Jimmy Kimmel visited “Sesame Street” for the show’s “Letter of the Day” segment, and things got confusing. While chatting with Elmo, Grover and Cookie Monster, Kimmel decides the gang has discussed the 26 letters in the alphabet enough times in the show’s 47 years and goes rogue with an entirely new letter he created. Though Elmo is unsure if any real words start with the letter and Grover questions its place in the alphabet, the characters eventually go with Kimmel’s letter ― until Cookie Monster gets a hold of it. You can probably guess how that ended.