Bless this little girl! One-year-old Tsukasa sneezed with such devastating force while looking into a mirror that she fell to the ground. Her mother captured the amusing moment at the family’s home in Japan on camera, and her dad posted the four-second clip to Twitter on Friday. 自分のくしゃみで吹き飛ぶ娘
かわいすぎわろた pic.twitter.com/A5AFhOKgmo— 猫乃子#1989 (@okoge0801) January 13, 2017 For people worried that Tsukasa may have been injured in the fall, her father told Buzzfeed that she "got up with a straight face" and just continued watching the television. "I'm glad it brought a smile to many who watched the video," he added. See the adorable clip above.
Little Girl Sneezes So Forcefully That She Falls Over
