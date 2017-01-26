Little Girl Who Battled Pediatric Cancer Sends Message To Trump

Eight-year-old Abriel Bentley knows what it’s like to fight for your life. She was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer called Ewing Sarcoma in Sept. 2015, and after undergoing chemotherapy and surgery on her leg, she went into remission this past summer. Now the little girl from Scottsdale, Arizona has a new mission: raising awareness around pediatric cancer and helping other kids in this fight. On Jan. 21, her family posted a video on her Facebook page, “Team Abri.” In the video, Abriel issues a plea to President Donald Trump: “Please help us beat the odds against childhood cancer,” she says. “Childhood cancer does not discriminate,” she adds. “It doesn’t have borders, only research to help.” Abriel notes that only four percent of the National Cancer Institute’s federal funding for research is dedicated to childhood cancers. “Maybe you can ‘encourage’ them to increase funding,” she suggests. The little girl also asks POTUS to consider lighting the White House gold ― the color of pediatric cancer awareness ― for one night to support the cause. “Some of us die from the effects of chemo,” Abriel continues. “It’s just not OK.” H/T Today