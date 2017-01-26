Meet Riley, The New Gerber Baby Contest Winner

It’s a new year, so naturally, there’s a new Gerber baby on the scene! Today, the baby food brand announced the winner of its annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest. Introducing 7-month-old Riley from Lewis Center, Ohio. Kristen and Devin Shines A panel of judges selected Riley from a pool of over 110,000 entrants. As the 2017 Gerber “spokesbaby,” Riley ― and his parents, Kristen and Devin Shines ― will receive a $50,000 prize and $1,500 in Gerber Childrenswear. The baby will also appear in a 2017 Gerber ad. “Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions!” Kristen stated in the official press release. “Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy.” She added, “Riley brings such joy to our family with his infectious laugh and big, gummy smile, and we can’t wait to share that joy with the rest of the world! We are truly honored to be joining the Gerber family.” The Gerber Baby Photo Search contest began in 2010 and pays tribute to Ann Turner Cook, whose face has appeared on the brand’s iconic logo since 1928. Turner recently celebrated her 90th birthday. “This year, the judges loved Riley’s expression and how well he captured their attention through a simple photograph,” Gerber’s Senior Promotions Marketing Manager, Robyn Fitter, explained the press release. “We are all thrilled to name Riley as our 2017 Spokesbaby!” Congratulations, baby Riley!