Netflix Will Help Parents Trick Kids Into Going To Bed Early On New Year's Eve

Good news! Netflix is continuing its annual tradition of making New Year’s Eve a little bit easier for parents. The streaming service is offering 10 New Year’s Eve countdown videos that will help get kids to sleep early. The process is simple: Parents can show their kids one of the on-demand countdown videos at any point in the night, effectively tricking them into thinking they reached midnight and letting them ring in the celebration on their own time. The videos feature characters from “Fuller House,” “Word Party,” “Puffin Rock,” “Luna Petunia,” “Beat Bugs,” “All Hail King Julien,” “Skylanders Academy,” “Trollhunters,” “Project Mc2,” and “Chasing Cameron.” “Netflix is all about giving members the freedom to decide when and how to watch, and the New Year’s Eve Countdowns do just that,” Netflix’s Director of Kids Content, Andy Yeatman, told The Huffington Post. “They put families in charge of the holiday, whether that means celebrating at 9 and then lights out, or ringing in the New Year over and over again,” he added. “I have three young daughters, so for us, that means celebrating three times with three different countdowns they each get to choose.” Tricking your kids into thinking it’s midnight may feel wrong to some parents, but look at it this way ― it’s midnight somewhere. You can find the countdowns by searching “Countdowns” on Netflix, starting Wednesday.

