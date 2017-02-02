Not Even Steph Curry Is Immune To Disease-Carrying Preschoolers

No parent is immune to the storm of germs and illness that permeates every preschool class … not even championship-winning NBA stars. On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star, Stephen Curry, missed a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. His reason? He came down with the stomach flu his 4-year-old daughter Riley brought home from school. In an interview with KGO at the Warriors practice facility on Wednesday, Curry explained what many parents know all too well. “Preschool, I heard that when you start your kids in school, that first year or two you’re pretty much susceptible to any and everything,” he said. “So far, it’s been OK. We just had a little rough go last week.” Best of luck, Steph! The HuffPost Parents newsletter offers a daily dose of personal stories, helpful advice and comedic takes on what it’s like to raise kids today. Sign up here.