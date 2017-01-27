Pink Gives A Nod To Adele With Her Son's Adorable Onesie

Pink’s baby boy may only be 1 month old, but he seems to already understand the pain and heartache of Adele’s music. On Wednesday, Pink posted a photo of her son, Jameson, crying in a onesie that pays tribute to Adele’s “Hello.” A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:48pm PST “Hello, it’s me. I must have cried a thousand times,” the onesie says. Though we couldn’t track down the maker of Jameson’s adorable outfit, there are some similar options available on Etsy. Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed their second child on Dec. 26. They also have a 5-year-old daughter named Willow. In his short life thus far, the baby has already attended the Los Angeles Women’s March, spent quality time with his big sister and snuggled up for some storytelling. Celebrate the #MagicofStorytelling! For every #shelfie posted @Disney will donate a book to kids in need through @FirstBook! pic.twitter.com/S5pSRpCs8q— P!nk (@Pink) January 7, 2017 No word from Adele yet, but we have a feeling she’d appreciate his budding fandom.