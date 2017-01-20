Student Gives Passionate Speech On Why Betsy DeVos Shouldn't Be Education Secretary

In a powerful and passionate speech, a Detroit student expressed why she doesn’t think Betsy DeVos should be Secretary of Education. In a video the American Federation of Teachers posted on Facebook, Dannah Wilson (whose name was spelled incorrectly in the video and later corrected in the comments) explained that 119 parents, organizers and students (including herself) traveled from Detroit to Washington, D.C. for the confirmation hearing of DeVos, President Donald Trump’s choice for Education Secretary. Wilson continued by saying it was now her turn to speak. “Running on three hours of sleep, we waited in line,” she said. “Mrs. DeVos, I waited to listen to you for seven hours. Now it’s time for you to listen to me.” Wilson then chose to “paint a picture” for the billionaire philanthropist. She explained that throughout her academic career, she’s dealt with overcrowded classrooms and textbooks that are outdated. She also noted that her parents currently drive 165 miles a week to give her access to “a quality education.” The passionate student ended her speech by explaining that she and her four siblings have been to 22 schools throughout their educational careers, “in search of satisfaction.” She described that satisfaction as “selective and selfish” and one that her fellow students’ “hearts can only hope for.” But it was one of the last sentences of her speech, which has been viewed more than 6 million times on Facebook, that emphasized her passionate message. “This search for this satisfaction does not start with Betsy DeVos as the Secretary of Education for the United States of America.”