Surreal PSA Shows Why One Women Chose To Stay Pregnant For 5 Years

A PSA from the National Partnership for Women and Families is using a surreal approach to make an important point. On Wednesday, the organization released “A Long Five Years,” a video that follows a pregnant paralegal named Lauren, who works at a small law firm in Denver. Because neither Lauren nor her husband have access to paid family leave (and cannot afford to take time off), she has chosen to remain pregnant until she can save up enough vacation and sick days to give birth. As a result, she is 260 weeks pregnant. National Partnership for Women and Families National Partnership for Women and Families Narrated by actress Sophia Bush, the ad notes that the U.S. is the only developed nation that doesn’t guarantee paid family leave. “It’s absurd that most U.S. workers – 86 percent – don’t have paid family leave through their employers,” the YouTube description reads. “And only some are lucky enough to live in the four states that have paid family and medical leave laws. But we can change this.” With the country under a new presidential administration, it’s time to take action and advocate for common sense. H/T Adweek