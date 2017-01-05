Sweetest Uncle Wears Suit To Meet Baby Niece 'Because First Impressions Matter'

Welcoming a new baby into the family can be a big moment for all the relatives. When his older sister gave birth to a baby girl, this young uncle took the occasion very seriously. Eighteen-year-old Grant Kessler of Ohio had a viral moment after he got decked out in a suit, tie and pocket square to prepare for his niece’s arrival. Grant’s 16-year-old sister Iris tweeted a photo of him in the waiting room on Tuesday. The caption reads, “my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because ‘first impressions matter.’” my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017 Iris’ tweet has received over 444,000 likes and 135,000 retweets. Twitter users called Grant’s gesture “sweet” and “gentlemanly” and named him “Uncle of the Year.” The Kesslers’ older sister Olivia gave birth to a baby girl named Carter, and Iris enthusiastically welcomed her with another tweet. HEY GUYS MEET MY NEW BEST FRIEND HER NAME IS CARTER!!!! pic.twitter.com/O3JoMi1fZY— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017 Grant got his moment to meet baby Carter, and based on this adorable photo Iris shared, it looks like their meeting was a success. Iris captioned the picture, “mutual respect.” @Iris_Elisabeth_ mutual respect pic.twitter.com/Sejcfn5Rhx— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 4, 2017 Iris told The Huffington Post this was typical behavior for her brother. ”Grant has a really cool personality,” she said, adding that he has an interesting experience as the only boy in a family of girls. “He’s a kid that you just sort of respect as soon as you meet him, and he likes to be liked,” she explained. Iris said she thinks her tweet resonated with people because it was simply “pure joy” and showed an endearing approach to a situation many people have experienced ― going to the hospital for a loved one’s birth. “It was just such an over the top while also being subtle thing for him to do for the baby,” she said. Iris added that Grant is “a little weirded out” by his fame but happy Carter is getting the positive attention. “And he is excited to get to share this with her when she’s old enough to understand,” she said. Iris believes the story offers an uplifting message. “I hope people see that there are such little ways that they can make people around them happy, and to just keep spreading love around in order to brighten anyone’s day that you can!” she said. Uncle Grant FTW! H/T BuzzFeed

