Teacher Responds To Betsy DeVos' Hearing With Scathing Song

Following Betsy DeVos’ troubling confirmation hearing, a Long Island teacher and father performed a song for Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for education secretary. Alan C. Schwartz aka “Bald Piano Guy” posted a video on Facebook that shows him singing, dancing and playing the piano in a parody of Cole Porter’s “It’s De-Lovely.” “The kids are young. Their future’s clear. Their public schooling will disappear. It’s demonic. It’s demeaning. It’s DeVossy!” he sings. “Setting schools up to crash, she can then open charters for cash. Undertrained, underpaid staff’s the new status quo!” Driving his point home, he adds, “She’ll use her ties to legalize robbing your taxes to privatize!” The video has reached nearly two million views since Wednesday. In the comments, the teacher followed up by pointing out the opposition to DeVos’ appointment from parents, teachers, students and administrators. He also noted that his opinion is not partisan and that he was also a critic of Obama’s education secretary picks, Arne Duncan and John King Jr. This is not Schwartz’ first brush with viral fame. He’s been posting music videos on Facebook and YouTube for years, including “Teacher vs. Governor,” which reached over 1.5 million views. Still, it seems that “It’s DeVossy” may be his biggest hit.