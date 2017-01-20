The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more! Wednesday's breakfast:

I'll have spilled coffee with a missing shoe, & a side order of child crying because sibling won't stop singing.— Six Pack Mom (@Six_Pack_Mom) January 18, 2017 Parenting multiple kids is mostly just trying to keep the awake ones quiet enough that the sleeping ones stay asleep.— Cray at Home Ma (@cray_at_home_ma) January 20, 2017 Day 1: Light breakfast

Kids: We want more!

D2: Big breakfast

K: We're not hungry

D3: Kids ask for breakfast, I pretend I don't speak English— Diane Huntington (@idtweetforever) January 16, 2017 Romantic Dinner for Parents

"I love you"

"Love you too"

"Dinner was great."

"We're finally alone"

(from other room) "Somebody wipe me!"— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) January 16, 2017 Using the bathroom at your kid's school. pic.twitter.com/WwJPf4LHCY— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 17, 2017 Me: "You're going to bed in 5 minutes."

6yo: *bends the laws of space and time to make 5 minutes last 4 hours*— Wendy S. (@maughammom) January 17, 2017 Watching a 3 year old try to sit down in a Barbie seat is pretty much the reason I had kids.— mama bird diaries (@mamabirddiaries) January 18, 2017 Parenting for $800.

Alex: Answer: I HAVE TO POOP.

Me: What is "What kids say as you leave the driveway"?

A: That is correct!

Crowd goes wild— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) January 17, 2017 Me: You can’t just eat pizza and chicken nuggets. You have to try other foods.

4-year-old: Why? I've already had the best.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) January 19, 2017 Taking my son to the pediatrician is always a reminder that there is no such thing as too much hand sanitizer.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 17, 2017 Parenthood is…

Having your kid yell "how come you cross your legs when you sneeze, Mom?" in the middle of a crowded Target.— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) January 16, 2017 Mom look isn't my homework funny?

Me: Ha yes because it has mommy's name?

8yo: No because who buys CDs? It's not the olden days. pic.twitter.com/M9ApuKiHVt— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) January 16, 2017 When the house is clean it makes me feel so freaking awesome.

It's like the best five minutes of my entire day— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) January 17, 2017 I took the time to research and buy the #1 rated paper towel holder on Amazon just like the badass I hoped I would turn into when I grew up.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 18, 2017 Hey kids, why don't you go upstairs & make a huge mess while I clean this room. Then we can trade. After that we'll trade again. And so on..— Mama Got Bamboozled (@MamaBamboozled) January 18, 2017 Excuse me excuse me excuse me excuse me excuse me excuse me excuse me excuse me excuse me EXCUSE ME EXCUSE ME EXCUSE ME!!! I forgot.

-Kids— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) January 19, 2017 Parenting is great if you want to relive every moment from your childhood when your parents got mad at you – from your parents' perspective.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) January 18, 2017 Some days I want to time travel back to pregnant me and whisper, "Go take a nap. This is your last chance!"— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) January 19, 2017 Parenting truth #1302: If during a course of a given day you're not tired, frustrated, or overwhelmed it probably means you're dead.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) January 19, 2017