The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more! I've never been serenaded, but I have been followed through the house by someone reading me "another funny thing" from Diary of a Wimpy Kid.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) January 25, 2017 My 6 year old's superpower is knowing he doesn't like what we're having for dinner 2 hours before I've even decided what I'm making.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) January 25, 2017 The thing I'll miss most about the circus is the look on the faces of first time dads when they find out popcorn is $16.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 23, 2017 How many grown-ups does it take to brush a toddler's teeth?

Apparently more than 2.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) January 24, 2017 At least 20% of parenting is just peeling stickers off of things.— Ramblin' Mama (@ramblinma) January 24, 2017 2 yo has been crying for 20 minutes because she misses her booger. In case you wondered what motherhood is like.— Stephanie Rodham (@StephDsays) January 24, 2017 I told my kids we needed to leave 10 minutes early but then my son HAD to zip his own jacket.

We're 20 minutes late now.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 24, 2017 Not to brag, but I only have to take 137 pictures of my 7yos to get one where they are both smiling.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) January 24, 2017 Nice try, irritating hold music, but I have children; so, my tolerance for listening to annoying noise is pretty high.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) January 23, 2017 A professional cheerleading routine but it's just me helping my 3yo poop.— Missy (@MamaFizzles) January 25, 2017 Me: *singing* The itsy bitsy spider-

2-year-old: Smash! Smash! Smash!

She gets it.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) January 27, 2017 7yo: HEY MOMMA WHAT'S THIS TOY IN YOUR DRAWER THAT HAS LIKE, A PURPLE CLAW

Me: OMG GET THE HELL OUT OF MY NIGHTSTAND— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) January 27, 2017 "It's five o'clock somewhere" is a phrase that was created by a parent who was assisting with homework.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) January 25, 2017 Want to know fear?

Randomly feeling your toddler smear something wet on your exposed arm…Then running away.— Jacques Nyemb (@jnyemb) January 25, 2017 4: is it worse to swear or to break everything in our house?

Me: break everything.

4: *turns to sister* told you swearing was fine.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) January 27, 2017 Writing a love poem called "I Want to Marry You and Have Your Kids So They Can Sneeze in Our Faces and We Can Take His and Hers NyQuil."— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 24, 2017 This plane is nowhere near ready to land, but I'm traveling with a toddler, so we began our descent a long time ago.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) January 24, 2017 If you are wondering why there are fireworks over our house: it's because our child actually consented to eat yogurt.— dadpression (@Dadpression) January 26, 2017 I thought I said "Get dressed quickly please." Apparently they thought I said "Hit each other until someone is crying."— Diane Huntington (@idtweetforever) January 27, 2017 My 14 yo and her bf broke up. Her only comment: "I just wish it'd happened before he ate our whole pizza."

Parenting win.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) January 27, 2017