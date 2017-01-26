This Family Hosted A Women's March Featuring Their Daughter's Dolls

Mark and Wendy Redfern considered bringing their 4-year-old daughter to the Women’s March on Washington over the weekend, but decided to host their own protest from home. So like millions of demonstrators around the world, they grabbed some paper, markers and started making signs. Then they went a few steps further and invited their daughter’s dolls to get in on the action. Featuring an all-star lineup of Wonder Woman, Tiana, Cinderella, Supergirl and Poison Ivy, the Redfern family successfully held their own protest in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington. Mark Redfern The whole group. Signs were cleverly matched with the dolls. Cinderella, for instance, held a sign that read, “Forget the glass slipper, what about the glass ceiling!” Mark Redfern Indeed. “We all watched some of the news coverage and we told [our daughter] the basic idea that women were marching around the world for peace and women’s rights,” Mark told Buzzfeed. Mark Redfern Supergirl making her mission clear. Mark said the event was a family activity spearheaded by himself and his wife. “Wendy and I put the whole thing together, but Rose did help make the signs,” Mark said, adding that he hopes his family’s efforts inspire others to become more politically active. Check out photos from their creative march below. Mark Redfern Tiara from Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” with an on-brand message. Mark Redfern Poison Ivy was naturally concerned about the environment. Mark Redfern The whole group. h/t Buzzfeed