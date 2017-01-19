This Mom Trying To Quietly Exit The Nursery Without Waking Her Baby Is All Of Us

Babies are so prone to waking up that every moment of peace and quiet is precious. That’s why one South African mom went to great lengths to avoid disturbing her son after putting him to sleep in his crib. On Jan. 14, Tyrone Morris posted a hilarious video of his wife, Caryn, doing a slow and steady floor drag to escape their son Brody’s nursery without waking him up. Caryn exhibits the patience and precision needed to avoid those dreaded floorboard creaks, and the result is LOL-worthy. “The best thing about having cameras in your house is watching your wife trying to exit the room after putting your son down!!” Tyrone wrote in the caption on Facebook. “Sometimes you have to use your initiative for your exit!!” he added. “PS The SA Army are calling me for you to do training on the reverse leopard crawl!” The video clearly struck a nerve with parents ― it has reached over 11 million views and nearly 100,000 likes. As many commenters wrote, “This is so me!”