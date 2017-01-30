This Singing And Dancing Toddler Is What We All Need Right Now

Nothing lifts people’s spirits quite like an adorable dancing baby does. On Jan. 24, Meyoka Carmichael posted a video on Facebook that shows her 1-year-old daughter singing and dancing to “Go Get It” by gospel duo Mary Mary. The toddler is clearly feeling her moves, and her social media audience loved it. Carmichael’s video reached over 1.5 million views, plus an additional 2.8 million views on the Facebook page, Because of Them We Can. Watch the tiny dancer in action in the video above.