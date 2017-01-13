Try Not To Cry Watching This Inspiring Teacher Get Surprised On 'Ellen'

A North Carolina teacher received a special surprise from none other than Ellen DeGeneres. Michael Bonner, who teaches second grade at South Greenville Elementary School, was invited to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after the educational songs and music videos he makes with his students went viral. Bonner explained that music has been an amazing way to reach his students, many of whom come underprivileged backgrounds. “Poverty has its way of disrupting the brain,” he said. “Trying to teach a kid who doesn’t have a home and is hungry is a different ball game.” By writing rap songs and making music videos, his students have gained a new grasp on the material and started passing “with flying colors.” The talk show host shared messages of praise and thanks from his second graders. DeGeneres also donated Roku TVs, iPad minis, drones, Beats by Dre headphones and more to help the class continue their musical endeavors. Bonner and his students were also in for another surprise. Walmart donated a check for $25,000 to South Greenville Elementary School. Bonner’s dedication to his class is incredibly moving, and his students are the best testament to that. “Mr Bonner taught me that I am smart,” said one student. “Mr. Bonner taught me that I am strong,” added another. Said another young boy in the class, “Mr. Bonner taught me that I am cool. And I want to be a president when I grow up.” Pass the tissues!

