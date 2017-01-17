Watch The Obamas' Cute Playdate With The Kids Who Received Their Swing Set

After donating their daughters’ swing set, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama got to see just how much happiness the gift brought its new owners. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Obamas visited the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter, the shelter that received the swing set, in Washington, D.C. The president pushed kids on the swings, while the first lady showed them how to use the rope swing. Watch the kids reacting to seeing the Obamas below. The Obamas offered the swing set, called “Malia and Sasha’s Castle” and put up on the South Lawn of the White House in March 2009, to the Trump family, who declined. It will now be a fun spot for families at the Jobs Have Priority Shelter, which aims to “move homeless individuals from dependency to self-sufficiency by removing the barriers that prevent them from being successful.” On its Facebook page, the team at the shelter wrote that it was “honored” the Obamas chose it as the owner of their beloved play set. The post also included the hashtag #ForeverThankful.

