Watch This Adorable Toddler Nail The Water Bottle Challenge (And Dab In Celebration)

The water bottle challenge and the dab are two phenomena that have veritably swept the nation. One adorable toddler has mastered both. Country singer and television host Matt Rogers posted a video of his adorable daughter Sam nailing the water bottle challenge and celebrating with the dab on Facebook. “My baby girl sticks the #BottleFlip and finishes with the #dab” he wrote in the caption. Rogers’ video has reached over 13 million views, and the comments section is filled with nearly 75,000 responses. As one commenter summed up, the video is pure “cuteness overload!”

