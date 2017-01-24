Why These Preemie Parents Are Sharing Their NICU Photos

On Sep. 23, 2015, Jourdan and Matt Moore welcomed their twin son and daughter, Jaxson and Cadence. The babies were born four months early and went on to spend over three months in the NICU. The experience was difficult for the Moores to say the least, but now the twins are healthy and thriving at home. Jourdan and Matt are sharing photos from the NICU, along with images of their progress, to offer a message of hope to other parents in that difficult situation. On this day… One year ago October 16th Jaxson fit inside his daddy's hand. He was 23 days old and weighed 1lb 8oz. Exactly one week prior he had a breathing spell unlike any others. I was there with him when he stopped breathing and his heart dropped so low it almost stopped. I watched an amazing team of NICU staff jump into action. His tiny body was still and gray as one nurse gave chest compressions with her thumbs, another breathed for him with a bag, and a doctor re-intubated him placing the tube down his throat. In that moment I thought I might never see this beautiful scene again… Father holding his son. A week later here we were, enjoying the preciousness of life. And now this father wrestles with and works to keep up with the same little boy who is a non-stop ball of energy and a constant source of joy in our lives. God is good. #touchesoflove A photo posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:08am PDT One throwback photo, which went viral on Instagram, shows Matt holding baby Jaxson when he was just 23 days old and weighed one pound, eight ounces. At that point, he could fit inside his dad’s hand. In the caption, Jourdan explained that just one week earlier, Jaxson stopped breathing and his heart almost stopped. “I watched an amazing team of NICU staff jump into action,” she wrote. “His tiny body was still and gray as one nurse gave chest compressions with her thumbs, another breathed for him with a bag, and a doctor re-intubated him placing the tube down his throat.” “In that moment I thought I might never see this beautiful scene again,” she continued. “Father holding his son. A week later here we were, enjoying the preciousness of life. And now this father wrestles with and works to keep up with the same little boy who is a non-stop ball of energy and a constant source of joy in our lives.” A photo posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Oct 17, 2016 at 5:53pm PDT Jourdan told The Huffington Post she came across the image while going through old photos and realized it was taken exactly one year ago. “These days it feels like an Olympic sport just trying to change a diaper on the same kid,” she said. “He is strong, extremely active, determined, and I just laugh because when I remember where he has come from, it’s simply astonishing.” Those first months at the hospital were very trying for the Moores. “In the NICU you focus on survival day by day, sometimes hour by hour. It’s not a brightly lit nursery with a big window for people to gaze in, like you see on TV,” said Matt. “It’s a dark, quiet, private space designed to encourage the continued development of babies like ours. who needed 16 more weeks for their bodies and brains to develop. The NICU mimics the womb environment as much as possible.” Matt changing Cadence's tiny diaper for the first time with his big daddy hands melted my heart. LINK IN PROFILE A photo posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Sep 29, 2015 at 7:16am PDT “You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my (surrogate) mother’s womb. THANK YOU for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous—how well I know it. You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb. You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.” ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭139:13-16‬ ‭NLT‬‬. Blog link in bio profile. A video posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Nov 25, 2015 at 6:39am PST Although she does not wish the NICU experience on anyone, Jourdan said she’s chosen to focus on the positive aspects of that time in their lives. One positive was that the experience gave the Moores a powerful bond with their babies early on. This was particular meaningful because the twins were born via embryo adoption and surrogacy. Jourdan suffers from severe Crohn’s disease and cannot carry a pregnancy due to her treatment. After 10 years in a traditional adoption waiting pool, the Moores decided to pursue embryo adoption at the suggestion of a friend. “There are 600,000+ frozen embryos in the U.S. today,” Jourdan explained. “Couples who have leftover embryos after IVF are faced with a difficult decision: pay annual storage fees, discard them, donate them to science, or bless another family through the gift of embryo donation.” It's go time! A photo posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Apr 28, 2015 at 12:13pm PDT "I wanted you more than you ever will know, so I sent love to follow wherever you go. It's high as you wish it. It's quick as an elf. You'll never outgrow it…. it stretches itself. So climb any mountain…. climb up to the sky! My love will find you, my love can fly." – Nancy Tillman #nancytillmanbooks A photo posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Dec 12, 2015 at 7:04am PST While many mothers who choose this option carry their adopted embryos, Jourdan’s medical situation meant she needed to find a surrogate. Her close friend Hollie volunteered for the task. “Hollie has been in my life since the day she was born,” Jourdan told HuffPost. “We grew up close and have been even closer in our adult lives. We were bridesmaids in each other’s weddings. So naturally she will be in our children’s lives forever.” Today, Jourdan says the twins are doing well at home. “Both are a little small for their age, which is to be expected,” she said, adding that they face a few medical obstacles. Jaxson is nearsighted and wears glasses, and Cadence needs oxygen at night due to chronic lung disease. She also uses a feeding tube to supplement her nutrition until she overcomes oral aversions. A photo posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:25pm PST Update part 2: take a very close look at Jaxson's (left) face and you will see NO nasal cannula. That's right…. No respiratory support whatsoever!!!!!! Despite the procedure Tuesday he has been breathing so well on his own that we are gonna give this a try and see how he does. The twins are 36 weeks gestational age today (86 days old) and they got some sibling time on daddy's lap tonight This was a huge milestone!!! Our hearts are full of joy and we are amazed by God's grace on these little lives. A photo posted by Journey To Mini-Moore (@journeytominimoore) on Dec 17, 2015 at 10:44pm PST “It is predicted that she will outgrow the oxygen and feeding tube with time,” the mom explained. “Both babies participate in regular physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to aid in the achievement of developmental milestones.” Jourdan and Matt want their story and photos to bring comfort to other parents of preemies. “We hope other NICU parents find hope in our story and the importance of skin-to-skin ‘kangaroo care,’ not just for mothers but for fathers as well,” said Matt. “The purpose of our social media accounts is to spread hope to preemie parents, those struggling with infertility, and spread embryo adoption awareness,” Jourdan added. “If we didn’t expose where we came from, some of our most difficult moments, then we wouldn’t be fully revealing the depth of the joy we are enjoying today.” To learn more about the Moores’ story and follow the twins’ progress, visit their Instagram, blog and Facebook accounts.