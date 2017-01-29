Airbnb Offers Free Housing To Immigrants And Refugees Affected By Trump's Ban

Immigrants and refugees affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order have a place to stay with Airbnb. The home-sharing site announced Saturday that it will provide free housing to those impacted by the new measures, which temporarily bar people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States. Syrian refugees have been barred indefinitely. Airbnb Co-Founder Brian Chesky shared news of the invitation on Twitter, after criticizing Trump’s order and rallying the public to “stand with those who are affected.” Open doors brings all of US together. Closing doors further divides US. Let's all find ways to connect people, not separate them.— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 28, 2017 Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected.— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017 Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017 In a statement, Chesky added: “We have 3 million homes, so we can definitely find people a place to stay.” The company did not immediately provide details on how the housing arrangements would work. An Airbnb spokesperson said additional information would be released later Sunday. Airbnb is one of the latest companies to take a stance on Trump’s anti-Muslim efforts. Executives of tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Apple, and Facebook have expressed similar criticisms of the ban. On Sunday, ride-share app Lyft announced it would donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union over the next four years. “Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values,” the company said in a blog post on its website. “We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.” Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz also added his voice Sunday to the growing condemnation of Trump, while stating that the company is “doing everything possible to support and help” employees affected by the ban. “We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question,” he said. CHECK OUT THESE RELATED STORIES BELOW: Anne Frank Was A Refugee, Too Normalize Part Of Trump, Normalize All Of Trump Airbnb Sues New York City Here's What Airbnb Is Doing To Fix Its Discrimination Problem