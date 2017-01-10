All Aboard: Joe Biden Jumps On The Train To Life As A Private Citizen

Vice President Joe Biden announced via Twitter Tuesday that he’ll leave Washington, D.C., and return to private life the same way he entered it ― by train. Jan 20, Jill and I will head home to Delaware the same way I have for 44 years: by train. Serving this country has been our greatest honor. pic.twitter.com/D0g2rEvE9R— Vice President Biden (@VP) January 10, 2017 Biden has a well-documented love affair with locomotives. During his 36 years as a Senator for Delaware, Biden’s nearly 90-minute commute from Washington, D.C., to his home in Wilmington, Del. via Amtrak became the stuff of legend. His devotion to trains earned him the nickname “Amtrak Joe,” after the rail company. And it encouraged Amtrak in 2011 to rename his newly renovated hometown depot the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx