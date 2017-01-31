Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'Celebrity Apprentice' Host Criticizes President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration [Video]

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former bodybuilder, movie star, action hero, two-term Governor of California, and current host of Celebrity Apprentice, recently spoke out about President Trump’s executive order on immigration. The executive order puts a temporary hold on immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries. Schwarzenegger, originally an immigrant from Austria, sat down with Mario Lopez of Extra, who asked him his thoughts on the matter. Schwarzenegger, 69, described how he believes the problem is that is was “vetted badly” and rolled out too quickly. Arnold Schwarzenegger: Donald Trump’s Travel Ban: “Vetted Badly,” “Makes Us Look Stupid” https://t.co/Q3LUF8rOe4 pic.twitter.com/jDPLWh1jJe — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) January 31, 2017 Schwarzenegger said he understands that the President wants to protect America and its citizens, but explained how he believed that there may have been a better pathway to go through. “I know what he’s trying to accomplish — his fear about people coming in from other places, causing harm to the country, and all of that stuff, but there is another way of going about it to do it the right way and to accomplish all the same goals. I think they were hasty with it, and they threw this out there.” Schwarzenegger was particularly critical of the idea of banning green card holders from entering the United States, calling it “crazy.” There has been a bit of confusion regarding whether green card holders were included in the ban, but on Sunday, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, issued a statement saying that green card holders would not be affected. Initially, Schwarzenegger supported the presidential bid of Ohio Governor John Kasich, who, despite only winning one state during the primaries, stayed in the race for the GOP nomination until the very end. Though a longtime Republican, Schwarzenegger announced last fall that he would not be supporting Trump for president. In a statement on his Twitter account, “The Governator” said that although he has voted for the GOP nominee for president every year since becoming an American citizen in 1983, he would not be doing so this time around. As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else – American. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/biRvY8S3aZ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 8, 2016 President Trump, of course, was the original host of Celebrity Apprentice. After the new season premiered, President Trump took to Twitter to point out that Schwarzenegger’s rating were inferior to his. Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017 being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017 At the Inquisitr reported at the time, Schwarzenegger responded by wishing then-President-elect Trump the best in a tweet. Schwarzenegger also posted a video of himself quoting President Abraham Lincoln, which begins, “We are not enemies, but friends.” Please study this quote from Lincoln’s inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017 Schwarzenegger joins a list of many celebrities and current and former politicians who have criticized President Trump’s executive order on immigration since it was signed on Friday. During the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Ashton Kutcher and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were among those who spoke out against the immigration ban. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the executive order “mean-spirited,” and also announced that he will be calling for a vote to repeal it on The Today Show. In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Former President Barack Obama expressed his support for the recent protests that have been taking place, as CNN describes. Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham also issued a joint statement, expressing their fear that the immigration ban could do more harm than good. Arnold Schwarzenegger: Donald Trump Immigration Order Is “Crazy” (VIDEO) https://t.co/ndVLBDUYBL pic.twitter.com/GnDbXNjal3 — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) January 30, 2017 Since his term as Governor ended in 2011, Schwarzenegger has appeared in movies such as Expendables 2, Expendables 3, The Stand, and Terminator Genisys. The Inquisitr recently reported that Expendables 4 has recently been announced, where Schwarzenegger will reprise his role as Trench. Celebrity Apprentice with Arnold Schwarzenegger airs on NBC Mondays at 8:00 p.m EST. [Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]