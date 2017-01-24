Arnold Takes On Trump: Schwarzenegger Rips EPA Pick Scott Pruitt Over Auto Emissions

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is ripping into President Donald Trump’s EPA pick, Scott Pruitt, for suggesting the Golden State may no longer be allowed to set its own stricter emission rules for cars and trucks. Schwarzenegger, a Republican, tweeted Monday: My Republican colleague here is all about states' rights – except the right to clean air & save lives from pollution https://t.co/KD0426XNWP— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 23, 2017 I hope my friends in Congress won't let him get away with this junk logic. But CA has won this battle before and we will again if necessary.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 23, 2017 As Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt has sued the EPA over environmental regulations at least 13 times, in many cases claiming states’ rights. “There are substantive requirements, obligations, authority, jurisdiction granted to the states under our environmental statutes,” he once said, according to NPR. “That needs to be respected.” Schwarzenegger, who served as California’s governor from 2003 to 2011, led a campaign for tough new standards for auto emissions in the state, which has some of the worst air pollution in the country. Schwarzenegger’s criticism of the EPA pick is notable for at least one other reason: The “Terminator” star now has Trump’s old role on “The Apprentice.” According to the NBC reality show’s credits, Trump remains the show’s executive producer, although it’s not clear if that means he has the power to tell Schwarzenegger, “You’re fired.”