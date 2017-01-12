Baltimore Agrees To Sweeping Police Reform Deal Ahead Of Donald Trump's DOJ Takeover

WASHINGTON ― Baltimore Police Department will prohibit officers from stopping and detaining city residents unless they have reasonable suspicion under a deal it reached with the federal government Thursday. The changes are part of a wide-reaching agreement to implement a more transparent disciplinary system. The decree follows a 15-month-long investigation into the Baltimore Police Department, launched after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray in 2015. Baltimore agreed to a proposed 242-page consent decree the Department of Justice filed in federal court that was “designed to enhance BPD’s relationship with its community through increased transparency and public input, improve oversight and accountability systems to ensure that the Department will collect and analyze data on officer activities, impose discipline for misconduct fairly and efficiently, and enhance support for officers through robust employee wellness programs, law enforcement policies, training, and supervision,” according to the text. It was announced eight days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), has been skeptical of the Justice Department’s pattern-or-practice investigations and consent decrees such as the one reached with Baltimore, leaving the future of federal help with police reform uncertain. The DOJ released a damning report in August detailing its findings that the BPD routinely abused the civil rights of residents, conducted unconstitutional searches, retaliated against civilians exercising free-speech and did not hold cops accountable for misconduct. Black and Latino residents were disproportionately targeted by the department’s practices, the report said. The department will also update its oversight methods, how it tracks misconduct as well as officer training protocol. The city will form a Community Oversight Task Force that will help residents hold police officers accountable for misconduct. Civilians will also be tapped to serve on police trial boards (though the city’s police union says that would violate the union’s bargaining agreement with the city). This is a developing story and will be updated.

