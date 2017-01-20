Barack Obama Tweets As A Private Citizen For First Time

The office of the president has changed hands, and so has the official @POTUS Twitter account. After Barack Obama handed the country and the Twitter handle over to Donald Trump, the outgoing president wasted little time in tweeting from his private Twitter account, which had been basically only used to retweet from the POTUS account since Jan. 19, 2009. Obama may have worried his old account was a little rusty. Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017 Obama, a former law professor, couldn’t sign off completely from social media without first giving America a homework assignment. In the meantime, I want to hear what you're thinking about the road ahead. So share your ideas with me here: https://t.co/GYkEOK8EuT— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017 Although Trump now has control over the @POTUS Twitter handle, he said he would stick with his personal account, @RealDonaldTrump. If you want to read what Obama tweeted while president, visit the new accounts @ObamaWhiteHouse, @POTUS44, @VP44 and @FLOTUS44.