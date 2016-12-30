Barack Obama's Photographer Shares His Favorite Candid Photos Of 2016

Here we are ― nearing the end of President Barack Obama’s second term. It’s hard to imagine concisely rounding up the crazy presidential year that was 2016, but the amazing chief White House photographer Pete Souza has done just that in a post on Medium Friday. Souza selected the images he found to be most revealing of Obama, the first family and Vice President Joe Biden that White House photography staff took through the year. From a spontaneous dance-off to quiet moments of reflection in the Oval Office, the talented photographers captured it all. We don’t know what the next administration will bring in regards to photo talent, but it’s going to be tough to match Souza and his team. See a selection of the best photos below and read more insight from Souza in his post on Medium. Pete Souza/The White House Obama listens to his introduction by Mark Barden, whose 7-year-old son, Daniel, was killed during the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on Jan. 5, 2016. Later, as he made remarks in the East Room, he began to cry as he recalled the horror of the shootings. He called it the worst day of his presidency. Pete Souza/The White House The president with first lady Michelle Obama reacts to getting beat at Rock Paper Scissors during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event at Leckie Elementary School in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18. Pete Souza/The White House In the midst of a snowstorm, Obama works at his desk in the Oval Office on Jan. 22. Pete Souza/The White House Obama reacts as his putt falls just short during an impromptu hole of golf with staffers Joe Paulsen, left, and Marvin Nicholson after the U.S.-ASEAN Summit at the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California, on Feb. 16. Pete Souza/The White House Obama watches the first lady dance with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin in the Blue Room of the White House prior to a reception celebrating African American History Month on Feb. 18. Pete Souza/The White House The president prepping with his national security staff before a teleconference with European leaders on Feb. 23. Pete Souza/The White House Obama dances in the Outer Oval with personal aide Ferial Govashiri on March 16 Pete Souza/The White House During an exhibition baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban National Team in Havana, Cuba, Obama and President Raúl Castro of Cuba spontaneously join in “the wave” that others in the crowd had started on March 22. Pete Souza/The White House The president and first lady dance with renowned tango-dancers Mora Godoy and Jose Lugone in Buenos Aires on March 23. Pete Souza/The White House Obama exits Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport on April 7. Pete Souza/The White House Obama crawls on the ground with Communications Director Jen Psaki’s daughter Vivi on April 14. Pete Souza/The White House Obama meets Prince George at Kensington Palace on April 22. David Lienemann/The White House Biden boards a C-17 serving as Air Force Two while leaving Baghdad, Iraq, on April 28. David Lienemann/The White House The vice president chases children and members of the press with a super soaker during the 2016 Biden Beach Boardwalk Bash at the Naval Observatory Residence in Washington, D.C., on June 4. Pete Souza/The White House Obama chats with David Axelrod’s granddaughter Maelin in the Oval Office on June 22. Amanda Lucidon/The White House MIchelle Obama participates in a roundtable discussion with Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Freida Pinto and students, in support of the Let Girls Learn initiative, at a high school in Unification Town, Liberia, on June 27. Pete Souza/The White House Obama blows out candles after Biden surprised him with some birthday cupcakes on Aug. 4. David Lienemann/The White House Biden family members head to a ceremony for a road near Camp Bondsteel U.S. Army base in Kosovo, which the Kosovan government named after Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III as a sign of gratitude for his contributions to the country. Pictured (from left) are Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, Natalie Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, the vice president, Hunter Biden and Valerie Biden Owens on Aug. 17. Pete Souza/The White House As Govashiri continues working, Obama watches a virtual reality film on Aug. 24 that was captured during his summer trip to Yosemite National Park. Pete Souza/The White House While visiting service members receiving therapy at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Obama joins Master Chief Petty Officer David Halland and his family in a yoga therapy session at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence on Aug. 26. Pete Souza/The White House Obama pauses while talking with a writer from National Geographic during his Sept. 1 visit to Midway Atoll in the North Pacific Ocean. Lawrence Jackson/The White House The first lady goes shopping at a CVS Pharmacy in preparation for life after the White House during a segment taping for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in Burbank, California, on Sept. 12. Pete Souza/The White House Obama snaps a photo of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush with the Bonner family after the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 24. Pete Souza/The White House Obama poses with a Lego man sculpture during the South by South Lawn event hosted at The White House on Oct. 3. Pete Souza/The White House Actor Bill Murray puts into a glass in the Oval Office after stopping by to be honored as the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Oct. 21. Pete Souza/The White House Obama flexes for Walker Earnest, son of White House press secretary Josh Earnest, during Halloween festivities at The White House on Oct. 31. Pete Souza/The White House The president speaks to the White House staff in the Oval Office the morning after the 2016 Election on Nov. 9. Pete Souza/The White House The White House staff built a snowman and placed it outside Obama’s window in an end of the year prank on Dec. 16.

