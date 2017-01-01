Bernie Sanders Calls On Congressional Colleagues To Hold Massive Anti-GOP Rallies In Days Leading Up To Donald Trump's Inauguration

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders has called on his fellow Democrats and congressional colleagues to hold massive anti-GOP rallies in the days leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration, which is set to take place on January 20. In a letter that Sanders wrote to Congress along with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and New York Senator Charles Schumer, he asked his colleagues to organize massive anti-GOP rallies ahead of the new President-elect’s inauguration. The three Democratic leaders called for a “day of action” on January 15, urging thousands of grassroots activists to converge in a symbolic gesture to register their protest against Donald Trump’s globalist policies and his promises to repeal government-funded programs like Medicare and Medicaid, according to IBT. “Beginning in January, it is likely that Republican leaders in Congress will follow through on their threats to ram through a budget bill that will severely undermine the health care needs of the American people,” the letter read. “[It will include] slashing Medicaid and threatening the nursing home care of over four million vulnerable seniors; increasing prescriptions drug prices more than $1,000 a year for over five million seniors and persons with disabilities; and passing a $4,800 tax hike on millions of average Americans, while providing hundreds of billions in tax breaks to the wealthiest people across the country.” The letter signed by Bernie Sanders further urged colleagues to organize anti-GOP rallies in their own states to stop the GOP pushing the health care system in America towards chaos. Dems organizing “day of action” against Obamacare repeal. Letter signed by Sanders/Schumer/Pelosi: https://t.co/sUXVBaBGgw pic.twitter.com/9Uqa68ugM5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) December 28, 2016 The Vermont senator, who has been a staunch critic of Donald Trump’s “demagogic” qualities and globalist policies, vowed to keep fighting against the new President-elect after the latter defeated Hillary Clinton in the presidential election in November last year. “Our job is to oppose him vigorously through millions of people in many many different ways,” Bernie Sanders had told BBC Radio a week after Donald Trump won the presidency. “I am very worried that a President Trump may take us back to where we were before, and we in the progressive community are not going to allow that to happen. We have traveled too far to descend back into racism and sexism.” And as we approach closer to Donald Trump’s inauguration, it appears Bernie Sanders is staying true to his word. The letter is the first step of a larger effort on part of Sanders to mobilize progressives against Trump’s presidency and push back on the Republican’s political agenda during his first 100 days in office. Accusing the GOP of subverting the same programs which were part of Donald Trump’s platform, the letter signed by Sanders warned Republicans against introducing a new budget for the federal government. “[Trump] must be held to his promises and should veto any legislation which cuts these vital and necessary health programs,” the letter read. [Image by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images] Bernie Sanders has also been critical of Donald Trump’s attempt to privatize the Department of Veterans Affairs in the last few days, warning that the new president-elect will face stiff opposition if he attempts to do so, according to the the Huffington Post. “Privatizing the VA would be an insult to the more than 22 million veterans who risked their lives to defend our country and it would significantly lower the quality of health care they receive. Our goal, shared by The American Legion and other major veterans’ organizations, must be to improve the VA, not destroy it,” he said on Friday. It remains to be seen if Bernie Sanders’ efforts to “vigorously oppose” Donald Trump’s presidency resonates with multitudes of Americans, but one thing is certain, the Vermont senator is already leaving no stone unturned to make Trump’s presidency a difficult affair. [Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

