Bernie Sanders Rally: Nationwide Rallies Sunday To Save Affordable Care Act, Medicare

As Republicans continue with their plan to scrap the Affordable Care Act, Bernie Sanders and other leading Democrats will be holding at least 40 rallies nationwide on Sunday to save “Obamacare,” Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. In December, Bernie Sanders got together with U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and penned a letter which served as a warning to legislators that there was a very strong possibility that there would be cuts to different health care programs under President-elect Donald Trump and a Republican Congress. In the trio’s letter dated December 28, 2016, Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer called on Americans to come together and fight Republican proposals which hinted at cuts to health care programs. One of the ways that Bernie Sanders is telling Americans to fight is by attending nationwide rallies on Sunday and letting their voices be heard. Bernie Sanders speaking at a rally on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2106. [Image by Susan Walsh/A{ Images] “It’s important to bring the American people together to fight this radical proposal. Millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump after he promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. He must be held to his promises and should veto any legislation which cuts these vital and necessary health programs.” The Bernie Sanders rally is called Our First Stand: Save Health Care, and in Chicago on Sunday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky will be two of the officials that will be speaking to those in attendance, along with health care advocates from the Chicago area, as reported by Chicago Tonight. Rep. Jan Schakowsky explained in the letter that the Bernie Sanders rally was extremely important as so many Americans would be affected if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. Bernie Sanders is shifting the Democratic establishment with rally in 40 cities this Sunday https://t.co/jNi8BqLjXv — holly wood???? (@girlziplocked) January 14, 2017 “As one of the people who helped pass the Affordable Care Act and certainly a long-time staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood, I think Republicans are going to live to regret what they’re doing right now: to take the first steps of repealing the Affordable Care Act and defunding Planned Parenthood. And that’s happening in Congress today. Every single American is going to be affected adversely by the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.” An event flyer for Our First Stand: Save Health Care describes the aim of the rally is to “vigorously oppose the Republican plan to throw our health system into chaos, harm patients and the economy, and end Medicare as we know it.” Bernie Sanders explained the goals of the Sunday rallies to Huffington Post and and said it was his genuine hope that there would be a change within the Democratic Party and a transformation, which would see elected officials fighting for their constituents. Meanwhile, voters of the Democratic Party will be gathering together in solidarity to let Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump know that it would be a huge mistake to repeal The Affordable Care Act or defund government health care programs. “For the first time in the modern history of the Democratic party, we’re going to see aggressive outreach efforts. This is a beginning, I hope, of a transformation in the Democratic Party. Our work has to focus on energizing people where they live and showing them what we are fighting for.” Protesters getting ready to listen to Bernie Sanders at a rally on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2016. [Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images] While it would be an impossibility for Bernie Sanders to hold 40 rallies across the United States in one day, that is where the other Democratic leaders of the nation will come in. Bernie Sanders will be at a rally in Warren, Michigan on Sunday, where Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will be joining him. Schumer told Huffington Post that, “The Democratic Party is only as strong as our grassroots.” Will you be attending one of the 40 rallies tomorrow that Bernie Sanders started and, if so, what are you hoping will be achieved? [Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

