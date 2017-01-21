Cleveland Newspaper's Front Page Snubs Trump Inauguration

The Plain Dealer, a major Cleveland newspaper, did not feature any photos or articles about Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump on its front page on Saturday. Instead, it included a Washington Post story about Trump’s executive order weakening the Affordable Care Act, and a New York Times piece about President Barack Obama’s farewell event with his political appointees. Jason Miller, a former senior communications adviser for Trump, noted the omission on Twitter. Worst front page in the country this AM goes to @theplaindealer. Didn’t even cover the @TrumpInaugural. https://t.co/QvOrL34izl— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 21, 2017 Of course, The Plain Dealer’s site, Cleveland.com, shows that it covered the inaugural festivities, even if it did not give them front-page placement.