Councilman Arms Himself With Captain America Shield To Take Oath Of Office

A councilman in California gave his swearing-in ceremony a superhero twist. Lan Diep, 32, held a Captain America shield while taking the oath of office for San Jose City Council on Tuesday, The Mercury News reported. "I believe government can be fun and I'm not above creating a bit of spectacle if it helps people pay more attention to local government," the civic legal aid attorney told The Huffington Post on Wednesday. "I'm willing to entertain them if they sit through all the policy discussions." .@SanJoseD4 Another first for San Jose! pic.twitter.com/tybRLZOqMZ— Teresa Alvarado (@TAlvaradoSJ) January 24, 2017 Diep, a Republican, said there was "no metaphor" intended for his use of the limited edition replica shield during the investiture. "Except that it represents America's ideals and I do hope to aspire to those ideals of fair play, equal justice, and democracy during my term," Diep said. "But really, I just had this awesome shield and I wanted a chance to show it off."