Democratic Lawmakers To Boycott Donald Trump's Inauguration

WASHINGTON ― A handful of Democratic members of Congress are planning to boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, saying they can’t bring themselves to welcome a man to the White House who ran such a divisive and prejudiced campaign. “I will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House,” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said Thursday. “He called women ‘pigs,’ stoked Islamophobia and attacked a Gold Star family. He mocked a disabled reporter and appealed to people’s worst instincts. I cannot in good conscience attend an inauguration that would celebrate this divisive approach to governance,” Lee said. “On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance.” Similarly, Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) is skipping the ceremony and planning to take part in a massive protest against Trump the next day, the Women’s March on Washington. He said it’s not about being a sore loser because a Republican won the presidency. It’s more personal. “I went to George Bush’s inauguration, and I work with Republicans all the time,” Gutierrez said Tuesday on the House floor. “But this is different. I never thought George Bush was trying to make my own country hostile toward me, personally. To my wife. To my daughters.” C-SPAN “When the new president denigrates Latinos … as drug dealers and criminals, I want to be able to say I did not condone or allow that kind of speech to go mainstream,” Gutierrez said in a fiery speech. “That was not normalized on my watch.” Other lawmakers planning to boycott include Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who wrote on his Facebook page that he cannot “sit passively and politely applaud” as the country enters “a dark and very dangerous political chapter,” and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), who told her local paper it doesn’t sit right with her to celebrate Trump. “I support the peaceful transition of power,” Clark said, “but I don’t feel that I need to attend the pageantry associated with and for this president.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx