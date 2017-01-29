Dems Come Out To Airports Around The Country To Support Muslims, Refugees

For the second time in a week, Donald Trump sparked large-scale protests across the country, this time for an executive order that targeted Muslims and refugees. But unlike the Women’s March that took place the day after his inauguration, however, Saturday’s protests at airports across the country were attended by elected officials eager to help channel the umbrage over the detention of refugees and even some green card holders. Democratic lawmakers joined hundreds of protestors at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, San Francisco International Airport, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, among others. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) presence was particularly notable. Days after facing intense criticism for voting to advance Dr. Ben Carson’s nomination for Housing and Urban Development secretary through the Senate, she made an impassioned speech to the gathering crowd at Logan International Airport in Boston. We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here's what I said at Logan Airport tonight. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/XqeS9Iy14e— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2017 “It is illegal, it is unconstitutional, and it will be overturned,” she told the crowd of Trump’s order. She was joined by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Mayor Walsh at Terminal E demonstration Logan. #wcvb #Boston pic.twitter.com/cmbF9itrhn— Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) January 29, 2017 Walsh indicated that he’d be spearheading another protest to “stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters” on Sunday in Boston’s Copley Square. We’ll fight today, and we’ll fight tomorrow. Join us at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Copley Square. pic.twitter.com/zrH3cd2eXl— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 29, 2017 Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.) joined protesters at JFK Airport in Queens, New York. At JFK now with @NydiaVelazquez to help refugees detained by Trump's shameful order. pic.twitter.com/jiN5bWBfnw— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 28, 2017 Reps. Adriano Espaillat, Yvette D. Clark and Gregory Meeks were also at JFK. I'm @ JFK Airport with @GregoryMeeks & @RepEspaillat to stand w/ our Muslim sisters & brothers. @realDonaldTrump cannot win. We will resist. pic.twitter.com/zPNU8v1vPp— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 29, 2017 Clarke said on Twitter that she would hold an event Sunday to offer information on “how to protect yourself” from Trump. Join me Sunday @ 6:00 PM @ 1107 Coney Island Ave. in Brooklyn to learn about the #MuslimBan & how to protect yourself from @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/oNwyif3wNN— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 28, 2017 Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) was at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe has instructed his state's AG "to look at all avenues" to help anybody detained at Dulles under Trump's Exec. Order. pic.twitter.com/YunrpPwYcC— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 28, 2017 Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) was in a coat and tails at Philadelphia International Airport, having clearly left an event for the protest. He was joined by Rep. Bob Brady and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. .@PhillyMayor @RepBrady @GovernorTomWolf @SenBobCasey @HelenGymAtLarge on federal fight for a stay for these refugees (pt 1) #nobannowall pic.twitter.com/51V7AZFvWU— Philly We Rise (@phillywerise) January 29, 2017 .@SenBobCasey left wherever he was in white tie & tails 2 join protest at PHL to get detainees released. Good on him pic.twitter.com/UACn5ksVBT— Brendan McPhillips (@BrendanMcP) January 29, 2017 PA Gov Tom Wolf joins Rep Bob Brady and Sen Bob Casey for update on refugees at PHL airport. Judge is desiring tom. AM. #MuslimBanprotest pic.twitter.com/r1zYgreLHp— Bastiaan Slabbers (@BasSlabbers) January 29, 2017 DNC Candidate Tom Perez went to the airport in Houston after a forum for prospective chairs. He and others running for the DNC position had faced criticism for attending a donor confab during the Women’s March. On my way to Houston airport to join protesters standing up for American values. Stop fretting and start fighting. #NoMuslimBan— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) January 29, 2017 Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the famed civil rights leader, was in Atlanta. Rep. John Lewis after an immigration official declined to say how many are being detained: "Why don't we just sit down and stay a while." pic.twitter.com/uKx5hSZObJ— Jeremy Redmon (@JeremyLRedmon) January 29, 2017 Sen. Tammy Duckwork (D-Ill.) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) were at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Sen. @TammyDuckworth, Rep. @JanSchakowsky were out front today defending U.S. Green Card and visa holders caught up in Muslim ban at #OHare.— Gerald Fariñas (@GeraldFarinas) January 29, 2017 Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) spoke at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport in Washington. Watch: Gov. Jay Inslee Speaks At Sea-Tac Against Trump's Order https://t.co/qj0IaCTPQY pic.twitter.com/JEdLVqLLLz— Seattle Patch (@SeattlePatch) January 29, 2017 And California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is part of the state’s “Resist Trump” movement, joined the San Francisco protest. The lieutenant governor of California just joined the protest at SFO. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/SvT1SytWEi— anand kulkarni (@polybot) January 29, 2017