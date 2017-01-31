DHS To Make Exceptions To Donald Trump's Ban On Refugees And Certain Travelers

WASHINGTON ― The Department of Homeland Security is planning to make exceptions to President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and certain foreign nationals, including by allowing 872 refugees into the U.S. this week. Legal permanent residents, dual nationals and Iraqis who worked for the U.S. government will be exempt from the ban on travelers from certain countries, officials said. They made the announcement on Tuesday, following a period of confusion over the executive order that began when Trump signed it on Friday. House and Senate members said as recently as Monday evening that they were unable to get information from the government about the order, and some Republicans joined Democrats in criticizing the inclusion in the travel ban of legal permanent residents and people who assisted U.S. armed forces in Iraq. The executive order puts a 90-day bar from entry on nationals of seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It also halts refugee resettlement from all countries for 120 days, and indefinitely blocks Syrian refugees from entering the United States. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced on Sunday that waivers would be provided on a case-by-case basis to legal permanent residents, or green card holders. On Tuesday, he and other DHS officials announced additional exceptions to the order. Iraqi nationals will now be eligible for entry using Special Immigrant Visas, which are granted to people who worked for or on behalf of the U.S. government in Iraq, officials said. DHS officials also said that dual nationals with visas and passports from a non-restricted country are eligible to apply for entry into the U.S., such as someone with citizenship from Iran and the United Kingdom. Even after the changes, millions of people from the seven affected countries, along with all refugees not scheduled to enter the U.S. this week, are subject to the ban. How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter and get breaking updates on Trump’s presidency by messaging us here.