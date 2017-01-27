Donald Trump And Enrique Peña Nieto Spoke Again About The Border Wall

U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto spoke over the phone Friday morning about the construction of a border wall. During a press conference Friday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said the call with Peña Nieto lasted about an hour and was “very, very friendly.” The Washington Post reports the call took place around 9:30 a.m. ET. On Thursday, Peña Nieto canceled a scheduled trip to Washington in response to an executive order Trump signed allowing for construction of the wall to begin. “This morning we’ve informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with @POTUS,” the Mexican president said in a tweet. Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS.— Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017 This is developing… Check back for more… Related… Trump Spokesman Confirms Trump Is A Conspiracy Theorist How And Why Trump Trumped The Press Trump’s Immigration Executive Order Is A Blueprint For Mass Deportation