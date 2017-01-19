Donald Trump Cabinet Picks Steven Mnuchin And Rick Perry Face Confirmation Hearings

Two more of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks face questions today on Capitol Hill. Former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s pick for treasury secretary, and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R), his choice to lead the Department of Energy, both face questions today. A slew of Trump picks faced confirmation hearings earlier this week, including Ryan Zinke to head the Department of the Interior; Betsy DeVos for secretary of education; Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency; Tom Price for secretary of health and human services; Wilbur Ross to lead the Commerce Department; and Nikki Haley for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Read the latest updates below: