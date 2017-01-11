Donald Trump Defiant About Businesses, Help From Russians During Campaign

WASHINGTON ― A defiant Donald Trump on Wednesday made clear he will continue benefiting financially from his businesses, denied reports that Russians had acquired compromising information about him, and said that Russian help for his candidacy was not a bad thing. “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability,” the next president of the United States said at his first news conference since winning the Nov. 8 election. Trump has for months disputed the notion that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had anything to do with theft of emails from the Democratic Party and the campaign of his election opponent, Hillary Clinton. Wednesday was the first time he publicly acknowledged, “I think it was Russia,” although he later said it could have been other countries as well. Trump was asked to state whether he could definitively say that no one from his campaign worked with Russia in the runup to the election. Trump answered that Putin should not have meddled in the campaign and that he wouldn’t do it in the future because he would now respect the United States, but failed to answer the question about coordination. As he entered the Trump Tower elevators to leave the atrium and return to his office, though, Trump told reporters following him that neither he nor his campaign had been in contact with Russians regarding the campaign. Trump’s last news conference was just under six months ago, during which he famously invited Russia to hack Clinton’s emails. Since that time, he has held brief “gaggles” with reporters on various occasions, including one at his Palm Beach resort’s New Year’s Eve party. In that four-minute exchange, he once more dismissed the notion that Russia was behind the theft of private Democratic Party and Clinton emails, arguing that he personally knew a lot about hacking because his 10-year-old son was very good with computers, and that it was not possible to know who had done the hacking. Trump’s direct answers to reporters ― particularly in the adversarial setting of a news conference ― offers what’s become a rare glimpse of Trump’s temperament and actual thinking on issues. It is precisely this unvarnished view that top aides wanted to reduce or eliminate in the closing weeks of the campaign by forcing him to stick with scripted speeches and limiting his access to Twitter.

