Donald Trump News: BBC Claims There’s More Than One ‘Dirty Dossier’

While the Donald Trump news about a “dirty dossier” makes headlines, The BBC has claimed that there is more than one document on the president-elect’s sex life. The latest claim by the news publication apparently hints that the controversial dossier on Trump is an authentic document. According to foreign correspondent Paul Wood, a security source has told him that Russia has more than one dossier on Trump. Wood says Russia can blackmail Donald Trump if Kremlin does possess the alleged “compromising material” against him. Former British spy Christopher Steele is believed to have made the document against the next US president. His Russian contacts told him about Trump being filmed in the presidential suite of Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow. According to them, the business tycoon was with a group of prostitutes in the hotel room while he was filmed. According to Wood, he was aware of this claim well before the election. But, the BBC decided not to use it against the GOP candidate during the election, because it was not possible to verify if the claims were true. Buzzfeed, however, decided to report the Donald Trump news. It eventually offended the president-elect who slammed the “fake” reporting by “sick people.” Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017 I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017 Wood claims that Steele is not the only source who claims about the compromising material. A retired spy talked to him about the alleged kompromat in August 2016. The source said a “the head of an East European intelligence agency” had informed him about the alleged footage about Donald Trump. Wood says he verified the claim from the CIA officers who dealt with the case file. As it was unlikely for them to talk to the BBC reporter directly, he used an intermediary to get in touch with them. The CIA officers apparently confirmed that Donald Trump had also been filmed in St Petersburg. The other footage is “of a sexual nature,” Wood says. According to Wood, the CIA was convinced about the authenticity of the alleged footage of Trump in a compromising position. Simply because the CIA thought it was authentic, President Barack Obama was briefed about it last week. The BBC claims that there is more than one “dirty dossier” on Trump. [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images] Wood gives further explanation why the Donald Trump news could be authentic. Trump went to Moscow in November 2013 for the Miss Universe pageant. Wood adds that every room in a grand hotel in Moscow is equipped with microphones and hidden cameras. Even Trump reminded his staff of the hidden cameras and asked them to be “very careful,” as they would be filmed everywhere. Wood went on to claim that Russia has made it an art form out of filming “kompromat” videos. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin jokes at times that there is compromising material against him as well, according to a Russian expert. The specialist says that Russian spy agency FSB often brags about having sensitive videos of public figures. Vladimir Putin jokes that there is compromising material against him. [Image by Toru Yamanaka – Pool/Getty Images] The BBC correspondent says the Donald Trump news is not only about sex but about money as well. Russia has apparently offered “sweetheart deals” to the president-elect to buy his loyalty. However, Trump has reported to have rejected the offers. Now, investigators are looking into Russia’s alleged involvement in funding his election campaign. Wood’s claims have, nevertheless, offended a number of people. Tory MP Philip Davies questioned the BBC’s agenda against Trump. “It seems to me that the BBC are still in Brexit mode, it was a result they couldn’t accept and understand and did everything they could to get that overturned,” he told Mail Online. And it seems like they’re doing exactly the same thing with Trump’s election as US president. According to journalist Iain Dale, the BBC has stooped to Buzzfeed’s level. Donald Trump, on the other hand, ignored questions from Buzzfeed, CNN and the BBC at his New York press conference. [Featured image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

