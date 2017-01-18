Donald Trump Now Says He Doesn't Like Tweeting

Donald Trump now claims that he doesn’t actually enjoy using Twitter. He could have fooled us. The president-elect has posted more than 34,300 tweets since joining the service in March 2009 ― a rough average of 11+ tweets per day. He’s repeatedly used the platform to antagonize opponents, blast celebrities and take aim at anyone who’s ever criticized him. But in an interview with “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt, which is set to air Wednesday, Trump claimed he didn’t really like using the micro-blogging service at all. Watch a preview segment from the interview here: "…If the press were honest – which it's not – I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn't have to." -President-elect Trump pic.twitter.com/duF1ljATHY— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 18, 2017 Trump’s 20 million followers shouldn’t expect him to put down his smartphone anytime soon. “Look, I don’t like tweeting, I have other things I could be doing,” he said. “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.” “Now if the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter,” Trump added. “I wouldn’t have to.” Related Coverage Topless Protester In Spain Grabs Waxwork Donald Trump's Crotch Redditors Imagine If Obama Tweeted Like Trump Green Day Rips Trump In New 'Troubled Times' Video