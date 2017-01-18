Donald Trump Odds 2017: Latest Prop Bets Include Will Barack Obama Pardon Hillary Clinton, Trump Impeachment Or Divorce, And Updated 2020 Presidential Odds

We are approximately 48 hours from Donald Trump officially being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. While many folks are still having a problem wrapping their head around that concept, others can’t wait for Trump to finally take over the Oval Office. No matter if you’re for or against Trump the fact of the matter is change in the White House and across the country is coming and millions of people are wagering on how these future events will play out. According to a Houston Press report, Donald Trump inauguration prop bets are starting to pick up in popularity and as we creep towards Inauguration day more money is starting to flow in. Donald Trump had record crowds this political season, making him the favorite to win a second term already. [Image by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images] Online bookmaker Paddy Power, who has been known to put odds out on just about anything and everything you could think of wagering on, has added even more props to their American politics list. The Irish sports book made headlines back in November when gamblers won over $4 million on wagers made on Trump to win the 2016 Presidential Election. Since then, Paddy Power has put out numerous prop bets on some of the craziest things when it comes to American politics, and gamblers are eating them up! Two of the more popular prop bets that are being wagered on at the moment include “Will Donald Trump be impeached within his first six months of his Presidency” and “Will Donald Trump and Melania split in 2017?” Donald Trump prop bets are growing quickly in popularity. [Image by Paddy Power.com] Paddy Power has set the odds at 4/1 that Trump will be impeached from his job as the leader of the free world before his first six months are complete, while the odds are much higher for a Trump divorce taking place during his Presidential term. Those odds are currently sitting at 16/1. While a Donald/Melania split would pay out nicely at those odds, it is highly unlikely that is going to happen. How about Barack Obama pardoning Hillary Clinton? The speculation has been running rampant for weeks now on who the current President will pardon as he is walking out the door – more specifically if he will pardon Hillary Clinton. From the Clinton Foundation, Benghazi, to thousands of deleted emails, speculation has followed the Clintons for decades. From investigations being on then off to possibly back on again, it seems like the Hillary saga just keeps lingering on. Will President Barack Obama pardon former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before he leaves office? [Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] Could President Obama pardon Clinton and make all of this speculation go away? Does Clinton even need to be pardoned? All of that is up to high priced lawyers and politicians, and the prop bets are up to the public! “Will Barack Obama pardon Hillary Clinton?” The odds are set at 15/1 that Obama will give HRC a midnight pardon. Those are some nice odds if you believe that this could happen. If you think those prop bets are outrageous, they are just the tip of the iceberg. How about wagering on if Trump will turn the White House gold or if the infamous “golden shower” event that was rumored to take place had been recorded and video footage somehow ended up online. Yes, Paddy Power has a history of letting the public wager on some very odd events, and they are keeping up with tradition for the upcoming Trump presidential term. If you are one of the millions who has had enough of politics, just take a deep breath and relax. After all, it will be a good 1,100 days or so before the 2020 Presidential hype begins. The Presidential Odds for 2020 have seen Hillary Clinton rise of late. [Image by Paddy Power.com] And yes, you can already wager on the 2020 Presidential election. The odds are listed above. The odds to be the next President have been out for nearly four months now, and they have changed somewhat over the last two weeks. Odds only go down when people wager on that particular prop bet, so does that mean gamers are wagering on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to be the President in 2020? He was once at 150/1. Now Johnson is 100/1. [Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]